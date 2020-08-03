Tekashi 6ix9ine shares new single ‘Punani’ following his release from house arrest

Tekashi 6ix9ine has shared a new single called ‘Punani’ to mark his release from house arrest, along with an accompanying film clip.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, posted the short video to YouTube just hours after his official release yesterday (August 2), featuring footage shot in Brooklyn.

The clip for the expletive-laden track shows Hernandez rapping in a playground with a group of people, sitting on the bonnet of a moving Lamborghini and making a post-house arrest trip to McDonalds.

“I’M FREE !!” he wrote on Instagram following his release, also referring to himself as the “KING OF FUCKING NEW YORK”.

Hernandez was initially expected to serve between 37 years and life in prison after pleading guilty to an array of charges in December last year, including racketeering, conspiracy and attempted murder.

However, the rapper’s sentence was cut back to 24 months after he began cooperating with authorities and testifying against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

Hernandez was granted permission to serve the last of his sentence under house arrest in April, due to coronavirus concerns.

He stayed musically active during his months at home, releasing a number of singles and video clips, including ‘Gooba’, which broke the YouTube record for biggest 24-hour debut in hip-hop. He also recorded ‘Trollz’ with Nicki Minaj, which earned him his first number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.