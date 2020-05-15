GAMING  

News Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine vows to release new track if ‘GOOBA’ hits number one

'Gooba' is the rapper's first effort since he was released from prison

By Nick Reilly
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Tekashi 6ix9ine CREDIT: Michael Campanella/Redferns

Tekashi 6ix9ine has vowed to release further new music if his comeback track ‘GOOBA’ hits number one on the Billboard 100.

After being released from prison to serve the rest of his sentence at home last month he released ‘GOOBA’, which broke YouTube’s record for biggest 24-hour debut in hip-hop, taking the crown away from Eminem‘s Machine Gun Kelly diss track ‘Killshot’.

Now, 6ix9ine has said that more music is in the pipeline if it hits the top spot.

“Everyone go buy ‘Gooba’ right now! If we go #1 I’ll drop a new song and video,” he wrote.

The rapper holds a strong chance of bagging the top spot, but faces stiff competition from Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s collaborative single ‘Stuck with U.’ 

It comes after the rapper dragged Tom Hanks into a feud between himself and the actor’s son Chet – who labelled Tekashi a “marked man.”

Tekashi had faced life in prison on racketeering and firearms charges, but secured a lenient sentence after testifying against members of his former gang.

Earlier this week, a US children’s charity also turned down a $200k donation from Tekashi after stating his controversial past and values did not align with the organisation.

  • In This Article:
  • Rap
