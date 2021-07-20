Tekashi 6ix9ine’s bodyguards charged after chasing man across New York

Bodyguards for rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine have been indicted on charges including robbery and false impersonation after an incident last summer.

The rapper’s protection team jumped into SUVs and chased the man 20 blocks with lights flashing after he attempted to film a cellphone video of him, prosecutors have said.

“A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said yesterday (July 19), in a written statement confirming the indictments.

“As alleged, these highly-compensated vigilantes caravanned through the streets of Harlem with sirens flashing in order to track a man down and steal and break his phone.

When 6ix9ine’s bodyguards finally confronted the man, they stopped him with their SUVs near Harlem’s Apollo Theater and proceeded to stamp on his mobile phone.

The man is said to have wrestled with one of the bodyguards in a bid to get the phone back, but Laperuta approached with his hand on his holstered gun and another bodyguard pointed a stun gun at the man.

The security team eventually fled in the SUVs when an unmarked police car arrived with lights flashing, according to an official indictment.

Laperuta has pleaded not guilty, while his lawyer Todd Cushner described the charges as “unfounded”.

It was reported earlier this year that Tekashi 6ix9ine was being sued for copyright infringement after a production group claimed he stole the beat for his hit single ‘Gooba’.