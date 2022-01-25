Telenova announce ‘Blue Valentine’ tour dates

Melbourne three-piece Telenova have announced a forthcoming run of shows, dubbed the Blue Valentine tour.

The tour, set to kick off in March, comes off the back of the release of the band’s EP ‘Tranquilize’ last year. The band will out on a four-date run beginning in Brisbane and wrapping up in Adelaide – see dates below.

Telenova will also feature on the line-up for new Victorian festival By The Pier, slated to kick off in March with Vera Blue, Julia Stone, Briggs and more also billed.

In December, Telenova released a retro-inspired video for their EP cut ‘Bones’. Last week, the single was featured at number 91 on triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown.

Back in October, the trio dropped an EP of ‘Tranquilize’ remixes, which featured four reworkings of the title track.

When ‘Tranquilize’ dropped in July of 2021, NME gave the EP a four-star review, saying it offered “rich, surreal vistas”.

“The song’s hooks are undeniable; and the fact that it was apparently written and arranged the day the trio met… is testament to the band’s synchronicity so early in its existence.”

Telenova’s Blue Valentine tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 4 – Brisbane, Wooly Mammoth

Saturday 12 – Melbourne, The Corner

Thursday 31 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

APRIL

Friday 1 – Adelaide, Jive