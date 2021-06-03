Telenova announce debut EP, ‘Tranquillize’, and tour dates

Melbourne trio Telenova have announced the forthcoming arrival of their debut EP, ‘Tranquilize’, due out next month.

The five-track collection will arrive on July 2 through Remote Control’s recently established imprint Pointer. Two singles, debut song ‘Bones’ and the EP’s title track, have already been released.

At the time of the release of ‘Bones’, lead vocalist Angeline Armstrong said the song’s genesis stemmed from its percussive intro, sounding like “rattling bones”.

“It reminded me of this feeling I’ve had of being so trapped inside my own head, my own skin and bones. We started to envision this elaborate narrative of melancholia and longing, a girl trapped in her own bones… her own disillusionment.”

Telenova is made up of Armstrong, Edward Quinn of the recently defunct Slum Sociable and Miami Horror’s Joshua Moriarty. The three-piece formed last year with help from Death Cab For Cutie’s Chris Walla at an APRA SongHubs songwriting camp.

The band will also be celebrating the release of their ‘Tranquilize’ EP with a handful of tour dates around the country, kicking off in August. The new tour follows their previous shows off the back of ‘Bones’.

Telenova’s ‘Tranquilize’ EP tracklist:

1. ‘Tranquilize’

2. ‘Lost Highway’

3. ‘Blue Valentine’

4. ‘Bones’

5. ‘Comedian’

Telenova’s ‘Tranquilize’ EP tour dates:

AUGUST

Friday 20 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 21 – Adelaide, The Lab

Saturday 28 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club



SEPTEMBER

FRIDAY 10 – Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

