Telenova announce EP of ‘Tranquilize’ remixes

Melbourne three-piece Telenova have announced a collection of remixes of their debut EP, ‘Tranquilize’, released earlier this year.

The new EP will contain four reworkings of the title track, provided by producers UNO Stereo, Meija, Joe Smallwood and Tim Zen. The record will be released in full on October 29 through Pointer / Remote Control.

In a statement, frontwoman Angeline Armstrong said the idea behind the new EP was to put ‘Tranquilize’ “through the sonic prism of artist/producers from broader musical styles to Telenova”.

“I love how it turned out – listening to all the different interpretations sort of feels as if Tranquilize was re-written in parallel universes or planets, like how it could’ve turned out if the inspiration for the song hit a different group of musicians in an alternate reality,” she said.

“It’s been really rewarding experimenting and pushing the sonic world of Telenova with these collaborations.”

Meija’s remix, released today, keeps Armstrong’s vocals front and centre while swapping in a number of energetic electronic beats and synth backings, ultimately creating a fuller sound than the original.

Listen to Meija’s remix of ‘Tranquilize’ below:

Telenova released their ‘Tranquilize’ EP in July through Pointer. NME gave the record four stars, describing it as “a majestic debut from a band in its infancy”. The trio followed up the EP’s release with a cover of Madonna’s ‘Hung Up’ for triple j’s Like A Version.

Telenova will tour the EP across Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane from next month.