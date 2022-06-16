Telenova announce forthcoming EP ‘Stained Glass Love’, share new single ‘Haunted’

Melbourne trio Telenova have revealed they have a new EP on the way titled ‘Stained Glass Love’, slated for release on August 19.

They’ve marked the announcement with a second taste of the forthcoming EP, following the release of its first single ‘Why Do I Keep You?’ in April.

The new cut, titled ‘Haunted’, is a compelling track with a dark edge, courtesy of the dramatic synth strings appearing throughout. Singer Angeline Armstrong’s soulful and full-bodied vocals complement the arrangement, adding a rich, hypnotic sound. Listen to it below.

Advertisement

Speaking about the upcoming five-track EP in a press release, Armstrong described its writing process as “a pretty visceral experience”.

“The majority of these songs were written in the heart of Melbourne’s long lockdowns and I think we all understand that feeling of being hyper introspective at that time,” she said. “These five songs all felt like a shedding of the skin for me, peeling it back, layer by layer.”

“I can pinpoint the exact moments and experiences in my past that really marked me and grew me as a person. Those moments form the setting of each of these five songs – and there’s a strange sense of both fear and solace in being able to take you there with me.”

It’ll mark the trio’s second EP, following the release of their debut project last year, ‘Tranquilize’. Speaking about that EP in a four-star review, NME‘s Nick Buckley called it “a startlingly well-formed debut”.

“Telenova’s universe is so well realised you’ll be leaving footsteps in the band’s saturated deserts the moment you step through their portal,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The band will be embarking on a six-stop tour to celebrate the release of ‘Stained Glass Love’ later this year, with shows slated for September and October. Tickets go on sale Tuesday June 21 and will be available to purchase here.

Telenova’s 2022 ‘Stained Glass Love’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 23 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 24 – Wollongong, Uni Bar

Friday 30 – Perth, Mojos



OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 8 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 21 – Melbourne, 170 Russell