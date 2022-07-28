Listen to Telenova’s new single ‘Scarlet’

Melbourne indie-pop trio Telenova have shared ‘Scarlet’, the third single to be lifted from their forthcoming EP ‘Stained Glass Love’.

“This song is about those sudden (often unexpected) floods of helplessness that hit us from time to time. Call it anxiety, panic, loneliness, depression, just plain old sad… trapped and stuck in your own head and crying out for an escape,” frontwoman Angeline Armstrong said of the band’s latest.

“Craving that ‘dignity’ to be restored to you, to be ‘dressed in scarlet’ (not those 24hr PJs) and carried away ‘beyond horizons where the skyline turns to dust’. Longing for the days when the sad ones are well behind you.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Scarlet’ below:

Telenova announced ‘Stained Glass Love’ last month alongside second single ‘Haunted’, after sharing ‘Why Do I Keep You?’ in April. The EP, arriving on August 19, will follow on from 2021’s ‘Tranquilize’. That record introduced the Telenova project, pairing Armstrong – a former member of Beachwood – with Edward Quinn of Slum Sociable and Joshua Moriarty of Miami Horror.

In a four-star review of ‘Tranquilize’, NME praised the trio’s synchronicity and musical chemistry so early on in their existence. “Perhaps that is the most cinematic thing about Telenova,” it read. “A good film transcends the individual talents of its cast and crew, seamlessly becoming something greater than the sum of its parts and transporting the viewer to another world.”

September will see Telenova embark on an Australian tour in support of ‘Stained Glass Love’, playing shows in Sydney, Wollongong, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne. Sydney producer Skeleten will serve as support on all dates. Tickets are on sale now.