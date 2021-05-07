Telenova release new single ‘Tranquilize’ alongside accompanying music video

Melbourne outfit Telenova have released their second single ‘Tranquilize’, which arrived alongside an accompanying music video.

The track made its debut on triple j Good Nights this week before officially landing on streaming services today (May 7). The band also held a viewing party for its visual counterpart last Saturday night in Melbourne, where the music video was premiered.

The cinematic film clip was directed by frontwoman Angeline Armstrong, and feels like a femme fatale movie. In it, we follow Armstrong as she lounges in a retro bathtub, dances along rocky coastline, and seemingly tranquilizes her audience in a candle-lit club.

Advertisement

Watch it below.

“This is the first song we ever wrote, on the first day we ever met,” the band shared on social media upon the single’s premiere.

“SO excited to share the song that made us go – hey, maybe there’s something here, let’s start a band.”

The outfit – comprising Armstrong, Slum Sociable‘s Edward Quinn and Miami Horror‘s Joshua Moriarty – released their first song as a band in March, titled ‘Bones’.

Speaking of the song in a press release, Armstrong said the song’s percussive introduction sounded to her like bones rattling.

Advertisement

“It reminded me of this feeling I’ve had of being so trapped inside my own head, my own skin and bones,” she explained.

“We started to envision this elaborate narrative of melancholia and longing, a girl trapped in her own bones… her own disillusionment.”

The trio met at a writing workshop in 2020, where they were organised into a band by Death Cab For Cutie‘s Chris Walla.

Quinn’s former project with Miller Upchurch, Slum Sociable, recently released their final EP before parting ways, titled ‘Questions’.