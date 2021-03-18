Telenova share haunting debut single ‘Bones’

Telenova – a band featuring members of the recently defunct Slum Sociable and Miami Horror – have shared their debut single, ‘Bones’.

The trio is comprised of Angeline Armstrong, Edward Quinn of Slum Sociable and Joshua Moriarty from Miami Horror. Telenova were organised into a band by Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla at an APRA SongHubs writing camp in early 2020, and signed to tastemaking new label Pointer Recordings.

‘Bones’ has the grand, string-laden scale of Portishead-era trip-hop with a faster, dance music beat and unsettling lyrics – “I was dreaming of blue skies in California/While you were loading your gun“.

Advertisement

Listen to it below.

In a press release, Armstrong said the genesis of the song stemmed from the percussive intro, sounding like “rattling bones”.

“It reminded me of this feeling I’ve had of being so trapped inside my own head, my own skin and bones. We started to envision this elaborate narrative of melancholia and longing, a girl trapped in her own bones… her own disillusionment,” she explained.

Telenova will launch ‘Bones’ in two sold-out shows at Colour Club in Melbourne tomorrow night (March 19), with a third show announced today (March 18) at the Northcote Social Club on Thursday April 8. Some tickets still remain for the band’s show at The Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney on Wednesday March 24. All are available via the band’s website.

If you can’t make it to a show, the band have also premiered a live clip of them playing ‘Bones’ at The Night Cat in Melbourne earlier this year. Watch that below.

Advertisement

Quinn will release Slum Sociable’s final EP ‘Questions’ on April 1, before the band go their separate ways.