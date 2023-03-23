Hear The Temper Trap cover The Church’s ‘Under The Milky Way’

Australian indie rock outfit The Temper Trap have released their cover of The Church‘s ‘Under The Milky Way’.

The cover – out today (March 23) – The Temper Trap give the iconic 1988 track, which was named that year’s ARIA Single of the Year, their own dreamy spin. Listen to the cover below.



The Temper Trap’s cover of ‘Under The Milky Way’ is released as the first track in a series of music coming from Australian independent music and entertainment company Mushroom Group’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Over the course of the coming weeks, Mushroom Group is set to release a handful of reimagined singles that span the company’s history. While further details have been yet to be shared, Mushroom Group has revealed via press release that upcoming releases will come from the likes of Missy Higgins, Bliss n Eso and Paul Kelly.

Also available from today is a special range of limited edition Mushroom 50 merchandise which include iconic vintage and modern designs that reflect the brand’s past and evolution. Find out more here.

Mushroom Group has also announced that an upcoming feature documentary revolving around late iconic Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski’s career. A release date has yet to be announced but the film is expected to be released in cinemas later this year.

All of this will culminate in a 50th anniversary concert sometime in November featuring an “all-star roster”, though a performance line-up, ticketing details and more information will be revealed in the coming months.

Mushroom Group’s Chief Executive Matt Gudinski said in a press statement about the concert: “The Mushroom 50 concert will feature a huge line-up of sensational artists, celebrating some of Australia’s most iconic songs – this will be a once in a lifetime event.”

The Temper Trap first formed in 2005 and have released a total of three studio albums between 2009 and 2016. Since 2016, the band have released a handful of ‘Sweet Disposition’ remixes, but have not released any new original music.