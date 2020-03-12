Temper Trap bassist Jonny Aherne has launched a new solo project called Shacks & Palaces with the debut single ‘Once Upon A Hilltop’.

The single arrived with an official music video that stars Aherne’s children exploring Brooklyn, dressed in bird costumes. Aherne said the new song began “with a challenge to write about something beautiful”.

“Love, adventure, and imagination became the parameters of its creation. At times I felt like a kid as I wrote this song, letting go of adulthood complexities and embracing the wild childlike hope lands that still dwell in me,” he said in a press statement.



Billboard reports more Shacks & Palaces music is due out in the next three months via Liberation Records. Aherne is Australian-born but is currently based in Brooklyn, NY.

The Temper Trap released their most recent studio album, ‘Thick as Thieves’, in 2016. During its protracted recording, guitarist Lorenzo Sillitto left the band and was replaced on the instrument by keyboardist Joseph Greer.

Last year, The Temper Trap celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut record ‘Conditions’ by playing the record in full in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Singer Dougy Madagi told MusicFeeds last year he is “sure” the band will record new material again, but is less certain about when.

“At the moment we’re all just kind of musically, creatively busy working on solo projects,” Madagi said.

“I think it’s good to get off your chest whatever other creative things are in there that will probably never see the light of day in a Temper Trap context.”