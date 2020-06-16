Tempesst announce debut album, share new single ‘On The Run’

London-based Australian psych rockers Tempesst have announced the release of their debut album ‘Must Be a Dream’. It’s out September 30 via the band’s Pony Recordings.

To celebrate the milestone, Tempesst have shared woozy new single ‘On The Run’ alongside a studio-filmed music video directed by drummer Andrea Banjanin – watch it below:

Vocalist Toma Banjanin said the new song was about the disappearance of a close friend, who returned after a decade of drug abuse as a completely different person.

“It’s an ongoing trauma,” Banjanin said in a press release.

“The chain reaction of decisions that followed left her literally and metaphorically ‘on the run’ for over a decade.

“When I connected the music to the lyrics to try and finish the song, it felt like it had a rolling rhythm, so the chorus fell into place from there. For me, this song carries a lot more emotional weight.”

The release of ‘Must Be a Dream’ follows their EPs ‘Doomsday’ and ‘Adult Wonderland’, from 2018 and 2017 respectively. The band’s debut is also set to feature ‘Is That All There Is?’, released as a single last year.

The new album was produced by longstanding collaborator Elliot Heinrich, and mixed by Claudius Mittendorfer, known for his work with Parquet Courts. Tempesst recorded it in their own Pony Studios in Hackney, East London.

The tracklist of Tempesst’s ‘Must Be a Dream’ is:

1. ‘Better Than The Devil’

2. ‘Must Be A Dream’

3. ‘High On My Own’

4. ‘Mushroom Cloud’

5. ‘Walk On The Water’

6. ‘On The Run’

7. ‘Age Of The Bored’

8. ‘With A Woman’

9. ‘Is This All That There Is?’

10. ‘Voices In My Head’