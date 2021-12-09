Tenacious D announce summer 2022 US tour

American comedy rock band Tenacious D have announced an upcoming tour of the United States, scheduled for summer 2022.

The band first announced the tour via their social media accounts on Wednesday, December 8. “Time to melt some faces!!!!” wrote the band on Instagram.

Tenacious D’s post also reveals that American clown-garbed singer-songwriter Puddles Pity Party will serve as a special guest performer for the duration of the seven-show tour.

The tour will see the band and Puddles Pity Party perform in Colorado, Oregon, San Diego, Palo Alto and more from June 16-26. Tickets to the tour can now be purchased here.

Tenacious D are the duo of actors, comedians and musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass. In September, they released a reissue of their September 2001 self-titled debut album. The ‘Super Power Party Pack’ edition of their debut album includes the band’s original 1995 demo cassette and 2002 ‘Tribute’ EP.

In 2006, the duo released their now-iconic feature film, Tenacious D In The Pick Of Destiny. The film, and its official soundtrack featured guest performances and cameos from Dave Grohl, Ronnie James Dio and Meat Loaf.

In July, Tenacious D released their first single of the year, a medley cover of The Beatles’ ‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ and ‘The End’. The cover, and its outlandish music video, received praise from Paul McCartney himself, who said, “It’s so imaginative and so well performed. What a great tribute to the original”.

In June, Gass released a cover of the Ramones classic ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’, changing the lyrics and transforming the song into a COVID-19 vaccination anthem.

The dates for Tenacious D’s summer 2022 US Tour are:

June 16 – Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 17 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

June 19 – Portland, OR – TBA

June 21 – Woodinville, WA – TBA

June 22 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

June 24 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater

June 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater