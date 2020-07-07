As he prepares to release his debut mixtape ‘Portal One: The Mixtape’, fast-rising Georgia artist Terrell Hines has shared a new collaboration with Vince Staples.

You can watch a lyric video for the pair’s new track ‘Get Up’ below, which is a remix of Hines’ 2019 track of the same name.

“It’s always good to get a vision out with other artists who want to live in a created space outside of the design we are currently in,” Hines said.

“I couldn’t have gotten a better collab than Vince Staples. I’ve always enjoyed and respected his work. He brought a certain energy to the record that only he could bring.”

The new version of ‘Get Up’ follows a handful of singles including ‘Wu Dirt’ and ‘St. Mark Road,’ to have appeared from the forthcoming mixtape which is out tomorrow (July 8) via Capitol.

Last November, meanwhile, Staples shared a new song featuring 6LACK and Medeba titled ‘Yo Love’, taken from the soundtrack to heist film Queen & Slim, which followed new material released via his web TV series The Vince Staples Show, which debuted last August.

His most recent studio album was ‘FM!’, released in 2018. In a four-star review, NME said: “The Cali rapper is here for a good time, not a long time, and his accomplished third album a compelling reminder that life isn’t always sunny.”