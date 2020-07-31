Terrible Signal share new single ‘Half The Person’

Melbourne’s Terrible Signal have shared their latest single, ‘Half The Person’. It’s the first to be recorded entirely by frontman Vincent Buchanan-Simpson – listen to it below.

It’s the fourth taste of their forthcoming second album, ‘The Window’, and their first track released this year. The breezy jangle leads with a particularly spiteful chorus lyric: “I really think there’s something wrong with you”.

Advertisement

“As far as spiteful lyrics go, the song has a sort of eloquence to it,” Buchanan-Simpson said.

“The talky bit in the middle is a piss-take: 17-year-old hipster reads his first Penguin Classic.”

‘The Window’ was recorded at a house in Aireys Inlet, Victoria and was finished at the Flightless Studio with Casey Hartnett, known for his work with Sweet Whirl and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Mikey Young of Total Control mixed and mastered the album.

‘The Window’ will feature ‘Half The Person’, along with singles ‘Retire’, ‘Man If You Saw Me On The Street Today’ and ‘Look In The Water’. The album is set for release sometime in September on Heart of the Rat.

Terrible Signal released their eponymous debut album back in 2017. Since then, Buchanan-Simpson has played in Hideous Sun Demon, among other projects.