The Teskey Brothers announce Liam Gough and Brendon Love’s departure from the band

The Teskey Brothers have announced the departure of members Liam Gough and Brendon Love.

Gough and Love served respectively as the drummer and bassist of The Teskey Brothers, and had been a part of the band since its inception in 2008. Sharing news of the pair’s departure in a social media post today (November 28), the group’s two remaining bandmates – namesake brothers Josh and Sam Teskey – described Gough and Love as “the backbone of the band.”

“Today we’re sharing the news that Brendon Love and Liam Gough are departing as members of The Teskey Brothers”, the announcement read. “It has been an honour to work with these guys over the years. As rhythm section they have been the backbone of the band, holding down a tight groove and helping to shape our sound.”

Advertisement

Towards the end of the post, the Teskey brothers hinted at what the pair’s departure means for the band moving forward. “We want to sincerely thank them for their commitment through all of this crazy rollercoaster ride. This year we decided bring it back to where it all began just the two of us brothers making the music we love, more to come on that soon”, the brothers wrote.

Hey everyone. Today we’re sharing the news that Brendon Love and Liam Gough are departing as members of The Teskey… Posted by The Teskey Brothers on Sunday, November 27, 2022

They concluded the announcement by encouraging fans to “clos[e] out this chapter with Liam and Brendon” at the band’s forthcoming show at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore, where the exiting bandmates will perform their last show with the brothers alongside Elsy Wameyo and Emma Volard.

Love and Gough have contributed to both of The Teskey Brothers’ studio albums, ‘Half Mile Harvest’ in 2017 and ‘Run Home Slow’ in 2019, as well as the band’s 2012 self-titled EP. The Teskey Brothers’ most recent full-length effort, a live album of their performance at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, was released last year.

Elsewhere, The Teskey Brothers recently collaborated with Emma Donovan to cover Archie Roach’s song ‘Get Back to The Land’, and appeared at a slew of festivals including Good Day Sunshine, Wanderer, the Queenscliff Music Festival and Harvest Rock.