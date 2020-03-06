The Teskey Brothers announce live album for Record Store Day

Melbourne soul band The Teskey Brothers are the latest Australian act to announce an exclusive release for this year’s Record Store Day.

As a special treat to fans, the band will release a limited-edition double LP live album, ‘Live At The Forum’, on April 18.

As the title suggests, the album was recorded across the band’s sold-out run of four shows at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne last November.

The album was recorded direct to analogue tape – a move that frontman Sam Teskey admitted was “madness” in a press statement.

“That’s our format”, he reasoned, “so it’s the way we wanted to do it.”

The release of ‘Live At The Forum’ has been preempted with the release of a new live video from the Forum run, with the band performing their song ‘Hold Me’.

Watch it below:

The album will contain a mix of songs from the band’s two studio albums – 2017’s ‘Half Mile Harvest’ and 2019’s ‘Run Home Slow’ – as well as a cover of John Lennon’s hit ‘Jealous Guy’.

‘Live At The Forum’ will be released as a special double-blue gatefold record, and will be available exclusively from participating record stores on Record Store Day.

The band will undertake a North American tour later in the year, where they unexpectedly went viral last year after a clip of frontman Sam Teskey performing their song ‘Rain’ racked up over 66,000 retweets.