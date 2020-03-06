The Teskey Brothers announce live album for Record Store Day

News Music News

A double live LP from their sold-out national tour

David James Young
The Teskey Brothers, CREDIT: Al Parkinson

Melbourne soul band The Teskey Brothers are the latest Australian act to announce an exclusive release for this year’s Record Store Day.

As a special treat to fans, the band will release a limited-edition double LP live album, ‘Live At The Forum’, on April 18.

As the title suggests, the album was recorded across the band’s sold-out run of four shows at the Forum Theatre in Melbourne last November.

The album was recorded direct to analogue tape – a move that frontman Sam Teskey admitted was “madness” in a press statement.

“That’s our format”, he reasoned, “so it’s the way we wanted to do it.”

The release of ‘Live At The Forum’ has been preempted with the release of a new live video from the Forum run, with the band performing their song ‘Hold Me’.

Watch it below:

The album will contain a mix of songs from the band’s two studio albums – 2017’s ‘Half Mile Harvest’ and 2019’s ‘Run Home Slow’ – as well as a cover of John Lennon’s hit ‘Jealous Guy’.

‘Live At The Forum’ will be released as a special double-blue gatefold record, and will be available exclusively from participating record stores on Record Store Day.

The band will undertake a North American tour later in the year, where they unexpectedly went viral last year after a clip of frontman Sam Teskey performing their song ‘Rain’ racked up over 66,000 retweets.

