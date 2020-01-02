While performing on ABC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, Tex Perkins dedicated a song to PM Scott Morrison before raising his middle finger in the direction of Kirribilli House.

Perkins dedicated the song ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’ – the title track of the 1993 album by his former band The Cruel Sea – to Morrison, saying, “This one’s for the Prime Minister, it’s called ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’.” He then raised his middle finger in the direction of Kirribilli House, Morrison’s secondary official residence. Watch a clip of the moment below.

In comments on Perkins’ Facebook page, some fans have thanked the musician for his defiance, while others have decried it as “disrespectful” and “something controversial to remain relevant”.

Maurice Newman, who was chairman of ABC from 2007 to 2012, told The Australian that what Perkins did “absolutely appalling and unacceptable” as Morrison “deserves respect for his office even if you don’t like the person”.

A spokesman for ABC said, “We weren’t aware Tex was going to do that and have not received­ any complaints via our switchboard for what was clearly his personal opinion and not that of the ABC.”

Meanwhile, Morrison’s office told News.com.au, “Tex is still high up in the Prime Minister’s playlist” – a reference to the PM listing ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’ on his “How good is Oz Rock! (ScoMo’s Classics)” Spotify playlist.

In other news, Perkins and The Loose Rubber Band are due to play Byron Bay bushfire benefit concert Make It Rain next Thursday (January 9). Tickets for that night, which will be headlined by Bernard Fanning, are sold out, but the benefit’s auction of unique experiences and items is still taking bids.