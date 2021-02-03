Tex Perkins, Shannon Noll join Savannah In The Round

Tex Perkins and Shannon Noll are among the artists added to the Savannah In The Round festival bill.

Organisers have today (February 3) announced an additional 16 acts to the lineup of the forthcoming country music festival.

The festival takes place between October 1 and 3 in the tropical North Queensland town of Mareeba.

Perkins will perform his Johnny Cash tribute show ‘The Man In Black’, which he began performing in 2009.

Joining Perkins and Noll are Brad Cox, Southbound, The Roadtrippers and Missy Lancaster among others.

The new additions join last October’s previously-announced acts. This includes Busby Marou, Fanny Lumsden, Troy Cassar-Daley, Kasey Chambers and Casey Barnes. Find the full festival lineup here.

In total, over 40 artists will now appear at the three-day country celebration over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

According to a press release, in addition to its musical lineup, Savannah In the Round will also host an Indigenous cultural program and community entertainment.

Cynthia Lui, the Member for Cook, supported the program in a press statement.

“This spring, Mareeba will be the place to see the biggest names in country music, while experiencing First Nations culture in Queensland’s Year of Indigenous Tourism,” she said.

The inaugural Savannah In the Round was originally set to debut in 2020, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement. The reimagined Savannah Summer Series took place last October in the festival’s stead.