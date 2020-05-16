Tex Perkins to launch mysterious new livestream series “The Show”

Tex Perkins has announced the premiere of a mysterious new livestream series called ‘The Show’ for this weekend.

The series, shot at Perkin’s rural Australian home, will feature “filmed musical performances with a bar, casual verbal intercourse, lights, cameras and not one but 2 smoke machines”.

“This is how we do things now,” a post on his Facebook page read.

Advertisement

The only other available details about ‘The Show’ reside in bleary and vague videos posted to Facebook. Disco lights and smoke emanate from a tin shed that the silhouette of Perkins enters and exits as a blues instrumental plays.

‘The Show’ is set to premiere tomorrow night (May 17) from 6:00pm AEST on Perkins’ Facebook page.

Perkins will promote ‘The Show’ with a special interview with Rockwiz’s quizmaster Brian Nankervis tonight. That will take place on Rockwiz’s Facebook page from 8:30pm AEST tonight (May 16).

The veteran Australian singer-songwriter has been relatively quiet since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. His appearance at the By the C music festival in Perth, alongside Icehouse, Pete Murray and You Am I, was rescheduled to November 7.

Perkins was, however, outspoken during Australia’s unprecedented bushfire season. He caused a social media frenzy when he mockingly dedicated ‘The Honeymoon is Over’ to Morrison, and gave him the finger during the ABC’s live New Year’s Eve broadcast in Sydney.

Advertisement

Perkins also played numerous fundraisers for bushfire relief, including Make it Rain with Bernard Fanning. One of those fundraisers, for the regional New South Wales town of Ewingar, had issues with its donation system and its entire campaign was deleted, with donations refunded. Perkins urged people to re-donate here.