Thandi Phoenix gets spicy with club-ready new single ‘Hot Sauce’

Thandi Phoenix has dropped her first new song for 2023: a confident, club-ready pop bop titled ‘Hot Sauce’.

The song was produced by Arona Mane, with whom Phoenix also co-wrote it. “I remember it was a stinking hot day,” Phoenix said of the process in a press release. “We were in the studio, and Aaron played me the beat, he said, ‘See what comes out,’ then hit record. It was a freestyle that stuck. Lyrically it’s super playful, and the beat just captures that summertime feel.

“Anyone who knows me knows how obsessed I am with hot sauce, so it only felt right to call it that.”

Have a listen to ‘Hot Sauce’ below:

‘Hot Sauce’ comes as the first preview of Phoenix’s upcoming second EP, ‘Rebirth’, which she’ll release independently in June. It’s said to be a record driven by themes of empowerment, noting that its covers the artist’s experiences with “personal and professional challenges, including the loss of family members and a breakup”.

It also follows her exit from a major label – a move she made last year – now being entirely self-managed and independent. “I got sick of needing approval,” she said. “I wanted to release the music I loved.”

Phoenix will launch ‘Hot Sauce’ with a release show at Sydney’s TIVA venue on Saturday March 11, following her performance at the Pride Villages festival next Sunday (March 5). Ticketing details for the ‘Hot Sauce’ launch show are yet to be confirmed, but you can keep an eye out for updates on Phoenix’ website here.

The track follows standalone single ‘Guarantees’, another joint effort with Mane, which arrived last ‘December’. The pair also dropped ‘Unravelling’ last October, while Phoenix teamed up with Carstn that same month to release ‘Playing With Fire’, and with Mickey Kojak and Go Freek last March for ‘Lose You’.

In 2021, Phoenix released the standalone singles ‘Count Me Out’ and ‘Overdrive’.