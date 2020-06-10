Thando and Elizabeth announced for season 2 of MLIVE Sound Gallery Sessions

Monash University’s livestream series MLIVE Sound Gallery Sessions has announced it will return for a second season, with a lineup lead by Thando and Elizabeth.

The series began in April following the mass-cancellations of concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, with performances from Deborah Conway, Lior, and Willy Zygier recorded from the David Li Sound Gallery.

Now, after a two week hiatus, MLIVE will return on Wednesday (June 10). In addition to Thando and Elizabeth, Indigenous performers Allara & Culture Evolves and guitar duo Ziggy & Miles Johnson will also perform. A full list of dates is below.

All performances are streamed to Facebook and YouTube using professionally filmed multicam broadcasts, with artists to stay online after the performance to engage in an audience Q+A. Performances will be viewable after the initial stream.

Per a press release, Elizabeth will perform special piano-led versions of the songs from her 2019 solo debut ‘the wonderful world of nature’. The Melbourne singer-songwriter has been a fairly prolific livestreamer during the coronavirus pandemic – most recently, she recorded a home session for French music magazine GBH Music where she covered Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

Thando is also set to live-stream a performance later this week for Isolation Sessions, raising money for Indigenous charity Pay The Rent. She released the single ‘Gag Order’ featuring Francoistunes in 2019.