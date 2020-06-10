GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Thando and Elizabeth announced for season 2 of MLIVE Sound Gallery Sessions

The artists will also engage in an audience Q&A

By Josh Martin
Elizabeth and Thando
Elizabeth and Thando. Photo credit: Naomi Lee Beveridge (Elizabeth) and Press (Thando)

Monash University’s livestream series MLIVE Sound Gallery Sessions has announced it will return for a second season, with a lineup lead by Thando and Elizabeth.

The series began in April following the mass-cancellations of concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic, with performances from Deborah Conway, Lior, and Willy Zygier recorded from the David Li Sound Gallery.

Now, after a two week hiatus, MLIVE will return on Wednesday (June 10). In addition to Thando and Elizabeth, Indigenous performers Allara & Culture Evolves and guitar duo Ziggy & Miles Johnson will also perform. A full list of dates is below.

Advertisement

All performances are streamed to Facebook and YouTube using professionally filmed multicam broadcasts, with artists to stay online after the performance to engage in an audience Q+A. Performances will be viewable after the initial stream.

Per a press release, Elizabeth will perform special piano-led versions of the songs from her 2019 solo debut ‘the wonderful world of nature’. The Melbourne singer-songwriter has been a fairly prolific livestreamer during the coronavirus pandemic – most recently, she recorded a home session for French music magazine GBH Music where she covered Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

Thando is also set to live-stream a performance later this week for Isolation Sessions, raising money for Indigenous charity Pay The Rent. She released the single ‘Gag Order’ featuring Francoistunes in 2019.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.