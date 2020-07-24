Melbourne singer Thando drops sensual new single ‘Naked’

Thando has released her first single of the year, ‘Naked.’

The track, released today (July 24), is the follow-up to last year’s ‘Gag Order,’ a track she made with Francoistunes.

Henry James and Choi Productions co-produced the single. Thando has worked with both previously on tracks such as ‘Something’ and the aforementioned ‘Gag Order.’

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Naked’ below:

Thando announced the track’s release on her Facebook page. She also shared a Spotify playlist that was curated personally to tie in with the single’s release. Thando described the playlist as “songs to get ‘Naked’ to.”

The playlist includes Beyoncé’s ‘Crazy In Love,’ SZA’s ‘The Weekend,’ Mariah Carey’s ‘Touch My Body’ and Destiny’s Child’s ‘Cater 2 U.’

‘Naked’ is Thando’s fifth single since 2016, when she released her EP ‘Digital Love Letters.’ The Zimbabwean-born singer gained attention after appearing on Season 3 of The Voice Australia, and went on to play Effie White in the 2015 Australian production of Dreamgirls.

She teamed up with REMI for the track ‘Numb,’ and is a regular guest at Melbourne’s Chapel Off Chapel series. She shared the stage with NGAIIRE and Tatafu for a performance of ‘I Can’t Hear God Anymore.’

Advertisement

In June, she played a live-stream show as part of MLIVE’s Sound Gallery sessions, performing ‘Happy’ with Michael Cooper.

She also put on a 45-minute set for ‘The Isolation Sessions,’ raising money for Indigenous charity Pay The Rent.