The 1975 announce 2023 Australian tour

The 1975 have announced they’ll return to Australia in April 2023 for the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, their first of the country in three years.

The band will kick off the run of dates at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on April 8, with shows in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney following before the tour wraps up at Riverstage in Brisbane on April 15. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale next Friday (October 14) from 11am local time, with American Express and Secret Sounds pre-sales kicking off earlier in the week.

Since The 1975 last toured Australia (in 2020, as part of Laneway Festival) the band have released fourth studio album ‘Notes On a Conditional Form’ and are currently readying their fifth, ‘Being Funny In a Foreign Language’.

The album, which is set to arrive next Friday (October 14), has been previewed with four singles thus far: ‘Part of the Band’ in July, ‘Happiness’ in August, and last month’s ‘I’m in Love With You’ and ‘All I Need to Hear’.

The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 8 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

Monday 10 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Wednesday 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday 14 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Saturday 15 – Brisbane, Riverstage