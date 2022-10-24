The 1975 add extra Melbourne show, update Adelaide venue for 2023 Australasian tour

In partnership with Secret Sounds

The 1975 have added a second Melbourne date, and upgraded their Adelaide venue, following high demand for the Australian and New Zealand leg of the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour.

The run, announced last week, will mark The 1975’s first tour of two countries in three years. They were initially slated to play one show each in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, but have now added a second Melbourne show to their schedule after the first sold out.

They’ve also upgraded their Adelaide venue, moving from the Adelaide Entertainment Centre’s Theatre (which has a capacity of 3,000 punters) to its 11,300-capacity Arena.

Following their run of Australian dates – which kick off in Perth on April 8 and wrap up in Sydney on April 14 – the band will then head to New Zealand, where they’ll perform in Wellington and Auckland.

See the updated dates and venues below, and find tickets to the remaining shows here.

Since The 1975 last toured Australia and New Zealand (in 2020, as part of Laneway Festival) the band have released fourth studio album ‘Notes On a Conditional Form’ and are currently readying their fifth, ‘Being Funny In a Foreign Language’.

The album, which is set to arrive next Friday (October 14), has been previewed with four singles thus far: ‘Part of the Band’ in July, ‘Happiness’ in August, and last month’s ‘I’m in Love With You’ and ‘All I Need to Hear’.

The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 8 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

Monday 10 – Adelaide, AEC Arena

Tuesday 11 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday 14 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Saturday 15 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Wednesday 19 – Wellington, TSB Arena

Friday 21 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Additional reporting by Greta Brereton