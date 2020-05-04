The 1975 announce online listening party for ‘I Like It When You Sleep’

The 1975 have announced that they will be hosting an online listening party for their sophomore album, ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’.

Sharing the news on social media, the band’s listening party will take place on Friday (May 8) at 7pm GMT.

“// A L B U M 2 – L I S T E N I N G P A R T Y – F R I D A Y // L O V E #the1975,” the band wrote on Instagram, sharing the artwork for the 2016 album.

It has not been confirmed as to what platform will be used to host the event, but if it follows in the footsteps of last week’s listening party for the band’s self-titled debut then it will likely be hosted by Spotify.

See The 1975’s post below:

Released on February 26, 2016 via Dirty Hit and Polydor Records, ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’ was produced by Arctic Monkeys collaborator Mike Crossey with the band’s frontman Matty Healy and drummer George Daniel.

The album features the singles ‘Love Me’, ‘Ugh!’, ‘Somebody Else’, ‘The Sound’, ‘A Change Of Heart’, ‘She’s American’ and ‘Loving Someone’.

The album topped the UK Albums Chart on March 4 and was later certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales of over 300,000 copies.

Last month, The 1975‘s Matty Healy revealed that he’s self-isolating in the studio where the band made their last two albums, and is working on new music.

Healy was speaking to Annie Mac on Radio 1 while premiering The 1975’s new single ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’.

Meanwhile, The 1975 have confirmed the release date of their fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ after numerous delays.