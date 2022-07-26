The 1975 announce release date for next single ‘Happiness’

The 1975 have announced their next single, ‘Happiness’.

The Manchester group returned earlier this month with the track ‘Part Of The Band’, which served as the first taste of their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ (out October 14 via Dirty Hit).

Now, some fans have spotted new posters in London that confirm that ‘Happiness’ will arrive next Wednesday (August 3).

It comes after frontman Matty Healy recently shared a black-and-white image of himself in the studio with the upcoming song’s title appearing as the caption. You can check out both photos below.

In a four-star review, NME said that The 1975 were “unafraid to rip up their own rule book” with their latest single.

It added: “If ‘Part Of The Band’ is anything to go by, Healy and co. are clearly confident in their stature as one of the most provocative yet revered groups going, and are content doing their own thing. Will ‘Part Of The Band’ be divisive? Yes. Do they care? Probably not.”

The group will make their live return next month, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark The 1975’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.

Their most recent studio album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, came out in April of that year.

Healy recently revealed that the the band will tour the UK in early 2023, saying it would be a more “intimate” experience for fans this time around. “I want people to feel like they’re in a little theatre as opposed to an IMAX,” he explained.

The singer also claimed in a rare post on Reddit that ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ was The 1975’s “best album yet” while offering further details about the project.

The full tracklist for the record is as follows:

‘The 1975’

‘Happiness’

‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’

‘Part of the Band’

‘Oh Caroline’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘All I Need To Hear’

‘Wintering’

‘Human Too’

‘About You’

‘When We Are Together’