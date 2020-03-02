The 1975 are teasing a comeback for their old alias Drive Like I Do

The 1975 are teasing a comeback for their Drive Like I Do project.

The band went by the phrase before adopting their new name, and have now launched drivelikeido.com.

The website features the band’s logo and the caption “sit down and smile,” which some fans are linking to the lyric “So just sit the fuck down and smile” from Drive Like I Do song ‘Shootout At The University Fair'”.

Fans on Twitter are now speculating as to what the new website means, and if the band might be releasing a new album.

Back in 2017, Matty Healy confirmed that a debut album from Drive Like I Do would arrive “in the coming few years,” adding that Drive Like I Do and The 1975 are ‘separate entities’.

Earlier this year, he described new 1975 song ‘Me and You Together Song’ as “a Drive Like I Do song (kind of),” adding that the band’s “current vibe is very DLID,” so it could mean that the new Drive Like I Do website has something to do with the upcoming 1975 album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

The record was initially set to be released last month (February 21), but in January Healy revealed that their fourth album would be pushed back to April 24.

Now, at a recent gig in Liverpool, Healy revealed that the album is once again being delayed. “I’ll be honest with you lot, Liverpool, I’ll tell you a secret, it’s gonna be a couple of weeks late, because I keep writing stuff,” he said onstage.

“I’m never gonna put out a record I’m not happy with,” he added. “I’ve just finished it. So it will come out as soon as it’s physically made.”

NME have contacted representatives for Drive Like I Do.