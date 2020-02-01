The 1975 cancel Laneway Brisbane headline set due to Matty Healy’s recent health struggles

The 1975 have cancelled their headline set at Laneway Festival in Brisbane, which is underway now (Saturday, February 1), over frontman Matty Healy’s recent health struggles.

The band said in a statement, “Matty was hospitalised following a bout of serious sickness and unfortunately after a medical examination at 5.30pm today the doctor has advised that Matty is too weak to play.

“We hope to be back on track for tomorrow’s show in Sydney. Thanks in advance for everyone’s understanding and apologies for the lateness of this announcement. We are all devastated to miss tonight’s show but have to put Matty’s welfare first. X”

Due to the last-minute cancellation, Laneway organisers say there will be no replacement performer. Melbourne psych rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will now perform on the Good Better Best Stage at 9pm.

Laneway, which kicked off on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand, began its Australia run with a sold-out stop at Brisbane Showgrounds earlier today. The 1975 are headlining the festival alongside Charli XCX and Earl Sweatshirt.

Healy had previously teased an acoustic show in Sydney to fundraise for Australian bushfire relief. So far, no details of a benefit gig have been confirmed. He also teased benefit shows in England, Spain and America.