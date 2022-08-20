The 1975 debut new song ‘I’m In Love With You’ during live comeback in Tokyo

Tonight (August 20), The 1975 made their live return in Japan, playing the first of two gigs as part of the Summer Sonic Festival – watch them debut a new song called ‘I’m In Love With You’ below.

The gigs mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020, and come ahead of a last-minute pair of headline gigs at Reading & Leeds (August 26-28), where they’ve replaced Rage Against The Machine, who were forced to pull out due to injury.

Across their 16-song set, the band played tracks from all four of their studio albums, as well as two cuts from forthcoming LP ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which is due out on October 14 via Dirty Hit/Polydor.

Advertisement

One of the songs given a live debut was new single ‘Happiness’, with an unreleased, anthemic track called ‘I’m In Love With You’ – confirmed to be on the ‘Being Happy…’ tracklist – also performed. Comeback track ‘Part Of The Band’ wasn’t played meanwhile.

See footage of the live debut of ‘Happiness’, the first ever reveal of ‘I’m In Love With You’ and other highlights from the set, as well as the full setlist, below.

The 1975 ‘I’m In Love With You’ Debut track from Being Funny In A Foreign Language (Part1) pic.twitter.com/zpUNqPs1yz — Ben (@fuckedinacar) August 20, 2022

NEW SONG – I’M IN LOVE WITH YOU @the1975 pic.twitter.com/capq3tVKws — The 1975 Updates (@The1975_Tour) August 20, 2022

The Sound by The 1975 pic.twitter.com/p4LuP66uq8 — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) August 20, 2022

Advertisement

The 1975 played:

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

‘Love Me’

‘Chocolate’

‘Me & You Together Song’

‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’

‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

‘Paris’

‘Happiness’

‘Robbers’

‘A Change Of Heart’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘Somebody Else’

‘Love It If We Made It’

‘People’

‘I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)’

‘The Sound’

Discussing the aesthetic of the band’s new live show in a recent clip posted to Instagram, Healy said: “It’s the old show but with no colour. There’s a quiet resignation to the show — going back to black and white and removing alll that aesthetic optimist from the show. It feels quite tough, but not macho.”

Ahead of the release of the band’s new album, Beabadoobee has praised the “awesome” record, saying that “no one’s fucking ready” for how good it is, while Taylor Swift said “it’s so funny” when asked for her opinion on the album.

Healy also praised Jack Antonoff for his work on the band’s forthcoming album, saying that Antonoff’s reputation is often that of being a “busy”, in-demand producer but that he wanted to stress just how “good” and incisive a producer he is.

Additionally, it’s been confirmed that The 1975 will hit the road for their ‘At Their Very Best’ North American tour in November. The stint includes a headline concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tickets are on general sale now – you can purchase yours from here. Check out the full tour itinerary here.