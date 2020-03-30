The 1975 confirm new ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ release date, tracklist and artwork

The 1975 have confirmed the release date of their fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ after numerous delays.

The album will now land on May 22. It was originally scheduled for February 21 but after another set-back it was then postponed until April 24.

Writing on Instagram today (March 30) alongside the image of the record’s back cover, which confirms its tracklist, frontman Matty Healy wrote: “The back cover of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ which will be out on the 22nd of May.”

The band’s manager Jamie Oborne also posted the album’s cover art, which, as with the back cover, lists the record as part of the group’s ‘Music for Cars’ era.

The tracklist for the album is as follows:

01. ‘The 1975’

02. ‘People’

03. ‘The End (Music for Cars)’

04. ‘Frail State of Mind’

05. ‘Streaming’

06. ‘The Birthday Party’

07. ‘Yeah I Know’

08. ‘Then Because She Goes’

09. ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’

10. ‘Roadkill’

11. ‘Me & You Together Song’

12. ‘I Think There’s Something You Should Know’

13. ‘Nothing Revealed/Everything Denied’

14. ‘Tonight (I Wish I Was Your Boy)’

15. ‘Shiny Collarbone’

16. ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

17. ‘Playing on My Mind’

18. ‘Having No Head’

19. ‘What Should I Say’

20. ‘Bagsy Not in Net’

21. ‘Don’t Worry’

22. ‘Guys’

Fans can also view mock-ups of the album’s physical format – see below:

The news follows the band discussing the idea of releasing rarities from Drive Like I Do, one of the group’s project names before their current moniker. In 2017, Healy confirmed that a debut album from his former project would arrive “in the coming few years”, and he added that that Drive Like I Do and The 1975 are actually “separate entities”.

Last week, Oborne hinted that fans could be hearing more from DLID in the near future. In a series of tweets regarding the progress of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, Oborne was asked: “Is there any chance old tracks like ‘Wolves’ will ever get released?”

He replied: “Yes Matty and I are talking about releasing a DLID rarities record. Would you all like that?”

This came after Healy was recently forced to debunk whispers of a Drive Like I Do comeback when a new website was launched bearing the band’s logo.