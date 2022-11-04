The 1975 debut dazzling new live show as ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ tour kicks off

The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ world tour in Connecticut last night (November 3) – see them debut new songs and a dazzling new live show alongside the full setlist and reaction below.

The band will tour the United States and Canada until the end of the year in support of new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, and debuted three songs from the album live for the first time at the tour opener in Uncasville, Connecticut on Thursday night.

With a stunning new stage design set inside a house across two floors, the band played the majority of the new album before an encore of sorts, featuring some of their biggest hits. They also debuted a striking piano-based version of 2018 track ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’.

See footage and the full setlist from last night’s show below.

What you need to know about The 1975’s concert set is that it’s a fucking house pic.twitter.com/qgK1tWcoOi — Red (@SurvivingGrady) November 4, 2022

this was easily one of the best concerts i’ve ever been too @the1975 #the1975 #the1975tour (videos to come!!) pic.twitter.com/ZXeWaGaGJ7 — lyza ☆ is @ the 1975 (@lovespiralvinyl) November 4, 2022

.@the1975 – I Like America & America Likes Me – Sun Arena – Mohegan Sun – November 3, 2022 pic.twitter.com/klk0s5gv8k — Ken (@purehero) November 4, 2022

The 1975 played:

‘The 1975’ (Being Funny In A Foreign Language)

‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’

‘Happiness’

‘Part Of The Band’

‘Oh Caroline’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘All I Need To Hear’

‘Roadkill’

‘fallingforyou’

‘I Like America & America Likes Me’

‘About You’

‘When We Are Together’

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

‘Chocolate’

‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

‘Paris’

‘Robbers’

‘Somebody Else’

‘Love It If We Made It’

‘The Sound’

‘Sex’

‘Give Yourself A Try’

Following their string of North American concerts this November/December, The 1975 are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in January 2023, with an Australian and New Zealand leg then following later next year.

You can find any remaining tickets here (UK) and here (NA) and see all dates in full below.

NOVEMBER 2022

04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

09 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

13 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

15 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

16 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

20 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival

23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

25 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

29 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

DECEMBER 2022

01 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

02 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

08 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

16 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center

JANUARY 2023

8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

9 – Bournemouth, International Center

10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

12 – London – The O2

13 – London, The O2

15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

29 – Dublin, 3Arena

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

APRIL 2023

8 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

10 – Adelaide, AEC Arena

11 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

14 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

15 – Brisbane, Riverstage

19 – Wellington, TSB Arena

21 – Auckland, Spark Arena