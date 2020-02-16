News Music News

The 1975’s Matty Healy says the band already have new songs beyond ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’

They're not going anywhere just yet

Matthew Neale
The 1975 Matty Healy
The 1975's Matty Healy. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for KROQ

Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 have more songs written beyond their upcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ LP, quelling suggestions that the band might could be going on a full hiatus for five years.

After one fan mentioned the potential break, Healy retweeted the comment replying, “Nah we already have new music for after [‘Notes On A Conditional Form’]” while adding that they may slow down on touring for a while. See the full post below.

The 1975 opened their UK tour in Nottingham last night (February 15), where they debuted two new songs – watch footage of the show below.

Matty Healy and co gave live debuts to ‘Guys’ and ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ from ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, which is set to drop on April 24.

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ appears to be a song previously referred to as ‘The Birthday Party’, which Healy previously described as being about the “interesting social minutiae of house parties.”

‘Guys’, meanwhile, is a slower, acoustic-led cut that was performed in front of archival footage from the quartet’s youth and across their career.

Elsewhere, the band played recent track ‘Me & You Together Song’, which NME called “devastatingly sincere” and “saw the band return to their roots,” alongside a host of cuts from across their three full-length albums.

The 1975 won Band Of The Decade and the Innovation Award at this week’s NME Awards 2020. The band then played a special five-song closing set.

The announcement was made shortly before the band played a ceremony-closing set, with Katherine Ryan saying during their introduction: “No artist has come to define the last 10 years more than these guys. They describe themselves as ‘millennials damaged by the internet’, a sentiment shared by their millions of switched-on fans. But it’s nothing a few killer pop tunes can’t fix.”

