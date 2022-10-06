The 1975’s Matty Healy hits out at triple j over Australian tour announcement

The 1975’s Matty Healy has hit out at triple j over a post the national broadcaster made about the band’s upcoming tour across Australia and New Zealand.

In an Instagram story today (October 6), the frontman took a screenshot of a post made by triple j announcing the tour and added a caption: “Play our music then before you start licking our arse just cos you’ve finally realised we’re mint.”

Healy continued on Twitter: “You literally have nothing to do with us coming to Australia don’t start getting involved now. You don’t have a monopoly on cool and the head of your company is a knobhead so yous can fuck off.”

You literally have nothing to do with us coming to Australia don’t start getting involved now. You don’t have a monopoly on cool and the head of your company is a knobhead so yous can fuck off https://t.co/te7D1yeEE4 — Matty (@MatthewTHealy) October 6, 2022

According to the Twitter account @triplejplays, triple j has been playing The 1975’s music since August 2019. The youth broadcaster has lately been favouring a dance-floor edit of their August 2022 single, ‘Happiness’, which it played seven hours before Healy’s post and an hour after.

Earlier today, The 1975 announced the Australian and New Zealand legs of their ‘At Their Very Best’ world tour, which comes in support of their new album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

The tour will begin next April, kicking off at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on April 8, before hitting dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Meanwhile, the band’s New Zealand dates will include stops in Wellington and Auckland. Tickets go on sale next week.

‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ is scheduled to drop next Friday (October 14). It marks the 1975’s fifth full-length effort, and will feature an 11-song tracklist, including the singles ‘All I Need To Hear’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’.