The 1975 promote tour using fake Matty Healy political ad

The 1975 are promoting their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour with a video starring Matty Healy that parodies American political adverts.

The video shows Healy playing the role of a politician, and is seen visiting a soup kitchen, talking to law enforcement and going to a building site.

“Here in the heart of America, we know that redemption is more than just a word,” Healy is heard saying over dramatic aerial shots.

“It’s a promise we make to ourselves and to each other. Our nation’s story is one of second chances, of forging a path forward even in the face of mistakes.

“It’s about rebuilding what’s broken, healing what’s wounded, and coming together to create something stronger than before.

“But redemption isn’t just an abstract idea. It’s something we see every day in our community. It’s the single parent working two jobs to provide for their children. The veteran who finds purpose in serving others. And the neighbour who lends a hand when times are tough.

“As a nation, we must embrace redemption in our policies and in our actions. We must reform our criminal justice system to focus on rehabilitation, not just punishment. We must ensure that every American has access to quality education and affordable healthcare, so that opportunities for redemption are within reach for everyone, instead of the few.

“Together. we can build a future where no-one is defined by their past, where everyone has the chance to contribute, and where compassion is the way for progress.

“i believe in an America where redemption is more than a distant dream. It’s a reality that we create every day, hand-in-hand.

“Join us in this journey towards a better tomorrow. We can write a new chapter in America’s history. Together, here, on the ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour.”

Check the clip out below:

Earlier this week, Healy deleted his X/Twitter account after Lucy Dacus hit back at an ableist post from the singer.

He wrote: “I told Lucy Dacus that ‘Boygenius’ had inspired me and [The 1975 drummer] George [Daniel] to start a new band called ‘Girlretard’. I don’t really hear from her that often.”

In response, Dacus replied: “You don’t hear from me at all.” Healy then referenced the incident in a separate tweet, saying: “Yeah this never goes well does it,” before deactivating his account.