The 1975 reveal they’re working on their next album, tease new song

The 1975 revealed that they’re currently working on their next album during their show in Birmingham last night (February 21), and briefly teased a new song – see the footage below.

The Manchester band played the final date of their 2024 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK tour at the city’s Resorts World Arena before embarking on a run of European headline gigs next week.

Back in September, frontman Matty Healy told fans that The 1975 would be going on an “indefinite hiatus” from live concerts when this current tour ends in Amsterdam on March 24.

Speaking to the crowd at one point last night, Healy addressed concerns that the group “were gonna go away for ages” after wrapping up their ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ era.

But the singer then surprised the audience by confirming that The 1975 were back in the recording studio.

“We’re working on a new record now,” he explained ahead of playing a short snippet of a new track from his phone. “So I suppose that I can’t operate without my friends… we kind of are The 1975 so…”

Healy continued: “We’re gonna go away and make – hopefully – a good new album. I just don’t know what to do in the meantime, really…” You can watch a TikTok video of the moment above.

The UK leg of The 1975’s ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour has seen the band perform ‘All I Need To Hear’ with Healy’s father, actor Tim Healy (Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Benidorm), and give a shout-out to Paul and Harry from The Traitors.

Last December, Matty Healy teased the possibility of a new 1975 album or solo record. He posted a screen recording of what appeared to be unreleased demos and ideas for potential songs that were stored in his phone. “I am going to create an album that is so good,” Healy wrote at the time.

In a four-star review of The 1975’s fifth and most recent studio effort, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, NME said that the project combined “the band’s slightly sidelined knack for writing huge, immediately memorable pop bangers with the more complex, neurotic lyrical voice of The 1975’s more recent releases”.

It added: “‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ feels like the right next step after pushing experimental excess to its logical conclusion, and is comparatively lean with just eleven tracks to its name.”

In other news, The 1975 recently shared a cover of ‘Now Is The Hour’ from Jack Antonoff‘s soundtrack to The New Look. The group released a live album capturing their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour last November.