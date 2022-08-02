The 1975 share a clip of their new song and video for ‘Happiness’

The 1975 have shared a short clip of their new song and video for their upcoming release, ‘Happiness’. Check it out below.

The band shared the clip on Twitter and confirmed that the new song would be arriving tomorrow (August 3) at 5:30pm.

The Manchester group returned earlier this month with the track ‘Part Of The Band’, which served as the first taste of their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ (out October 14 via Dirty Hit).

Advertisement

The latest song has already been teased with a poster campaign in London and frontman Matty Healy recently shared a black-and-white image of himself in the studio with the upcoming song’s title appearing as the caption.

Happiness

The official video premieres tomorrow, 5.30pm bsthttps://t.co/NQyDYFj4lM pic.twitter.com/8tOMplW29q — The 1975 (@the1975) August 2, 2022

In a four-star review, NME said that The 1975 were “unafraid to rip up their own rule book” with their latest single.

It added: “If ‘Part Of The Band’ is anything to go by, Healy and co. are clearly confident in their stature as one of the most provocative yet revered groups going, and are content doing their own thing. Will ‘Part Of The Band’ be divisive? Yes. Do they care? Probably not.”

The group will make their live return next month, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark The 1975’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.

Healy recently revealed that the the band will tour the UK in early 2023, saying it would be a more “intimate” experience for fans this time around. “I want people to feel like they’re in a little theatre as opposed to an IMAX,” he explained.