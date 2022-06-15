The 1975 tease ‘Part Of The Band’, arriving next month

The 1975 have further teased the arrival of new material next month, hinting at something called ‘Part Of The Band’.

Last month, mysterious posters appeared in London featuring a black-and-white photo from a distance featuring frontman Matty Healy, and a date of July 7. That date was then confirmed as one of significance for the band ahead of the release of their as-yet-untitled fifth studio album.

Now, just three weeks away from the date, the band, whose most recent album came in mid-2020 with ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, have confirmed a title for whatever will arrive on July 7, be it a single or full album.

Along with a photo of Healy walking through sand dunes in black-and-white with an enormous backpack on and a scarf covering his face, The 1975 have confirmed the new material will be titled ‘Part Of The Band’.

See the post below.

The 1975 – Part Of The Band. 7 Julyhttps://t.co/tmjlHBzB3r pic.twitter.com/5YvJQ6KSgI — The 1975 (@the1975) June 13, 2022

At the start of the year, The 1975 shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.

Healy has also been teasing material from his side project Drive Like I Do, telling fans that the project will include “a little bit of new music”.

This August, The 1975 will make their live return, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.