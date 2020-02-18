The 1975’s next single ‘The Birthday Party’ is coming tomorrow

The 1975 have announced that their next single, ‘The Birthday Party’, will be arriving tomorrow afternoon.

The band debuted two new songs on the first date of their UK tour in Nottingham at the weekend, and they have now revealed that their new single will make its world debut tomorrow (February 19) at 5pm on Zane Lowe‘s Beats 1 show.

Sharing the news on Instagram with an image brandishing the word “LIFE,” the caption reads: “// T H E B I R T H D A Y P A R T Y – T O M O R R O W 5 P M G M T // @beats1official @zanelowe L O V E.”

The band then revealed that the song’s accompanying video will arrive an hour after its Beats 1 debut, at 6pm. Sharing a link to the video, the band tweeted: “// T H E B I R T H D A Y P A R T Y V I D E O – T O M O R R O W 6 P M G M T // L O V E”

Frontman Matty Healy previously described ‘The Birthday Party’ as being about the “interesting social minutiae of house parties.”

Healy has revealed that the band have more songs written beyond their upcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ LP, quelling suggestions that the band might could be going on a full hiatus for five years.

After one fan mentioned the potential break, Healy retweeted the comment replying, “Nah we already have new music for after [‘Notes On A Conditional Form’]” while adding that they may slow down on touring for a while.

Meanwhile, The 1975 won Band Of The Decade and the Innovation Award at last week’s NME Awards 2020. The band then played a special five-song closing set.

The announcement was made shortly before the band played a ceremony-closing set, with Katherine Ryan saying during their introduction: “No artist has come to define the last 10 years more than these guys.

“They describe themselves as ‘millennials damaged by the internet’, a sentiment shared by their millions of switched-on fans. But it’s nothing a few killer pop tunes can’t fix.”