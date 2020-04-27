The 1975 to host listening party for self-titled debut album this week

The 1975 have announced that they will be hosting an online listening party for their self-titled debut album later this week.

Sharing the news on social media, the band’s listening party will take place on Saturday (May 2) at 4am AEST. It is currently unclear as to what platform will be used to host the event.

“// A L B U M 1 – L I S T E N I N G P A R T Y – F R I D A Y 7 P M B S T // L O V E,” the band wrote on Instagram, sharing the artwork for the 2013 album.



Released on September 2, 2013 via Dirty Hit and Polydor Records, ‘The 1975’ was produced by Arctic Monkeys collaborator Mike Crossey and features the singles ‘Sex’, ‘Girls’, ‘Settle Down’, ‘Robbers’ and ‘Heart Out’.

The album topped the UK Albums Chart on September 8 and was certified platinum in 2014 by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) for sales of over 300,000 copies.

Last week, The 1975‘s Matty Healy revealed that he’s self-isolating in the studio where the band made their last two albums, and is working on new music.

Healy was speaking to Annie Mac on Radio 1 while premiering The 1975’s new single ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’.

“Like everybody else, I’m in the same situation and taking it day by day,” Healy said of his current mindset. “I feel really, really lucky to keep being able to do what I do, when so many people can’t. I’m just trying to not take that for granted.”

Meanwhile, The 1975 have confirmed the release date of their fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ after numerous delays.

The album will now land on May 22. It was originally scheduled for February 21 but after another set-back it was then postponed until April 24.