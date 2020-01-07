The 1975 to release another new track next week

The 1975 are set to share another taste of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ next week.

Matty Healy and co. are due to release their fourth studio album on February 21, and have so far previewed the project with ‘Frail State Of Mind‘, ‘People‘, and a new incarnation of ‘The 1975‘.

As the ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships‘ follow-up edges closer, The 1975 have now confirmed that another song will arrive next Thursday (January 16).

Appearing as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record, the as-yet-untitled cut will premiere at 7pm that evening on BBC Radio 1.

// H O T T E S T R E C O R D L I V E – R A D I O 1 – T H U R S D A Y 1 6 J A N U A R Y – 7 P M // @BBCR1 @AnnieMac L O V E pic.twitter.com/lqafR05PYE — The 1975 (@the1975) January 7, 2020

As the post above states, this broadcast will be a special “live” edition of the station’s regular Hottest Record segment.

One fan account on Twitter claims that the new single will be ‘Me And You Together Song’, previously described by Healy as a “really lovely” and “sad” number. See that tweet below.

Me and you together song https://t.co/2zNzut65l2 — The 1975 On Tour (@The1975_Tour) January 4, 2020

Today’s announcement comes after The 1975 recently called on fans to appear in their next official video. On Saturday (January 4), the group’s label Dirty Hit requested that couples submit their details for a chance to star in the clip.

In December, The 1975 rescheduled their upcoming European tour in order to complete work on ‘Notes…‘. Next month’s UK shows remain unaffected.

The 1975 will play:

February

15 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

17 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

19 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

21 – The O2 Arena, London

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

25 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

26 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

29 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

March

1 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

3 – 3Arena, Dublin