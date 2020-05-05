The 1975 tribute concert featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and more streaming this week

The 1975 have announced their own live-streamed tribute show which will feature performances from the likes of Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

After Matty Healy teamed up with The Face to launch his new podcast series today (May 5), the outlet has now confirmed that they will broadcast The 1975 Tribute Concert this coming Thursday (May 7).

Due to begin at 4 pm (BST), the stream will see a number of bands and artists take on classic tracks by The 1975.

MY OWN TRIBUTE CONCERT MY GAWWWWD SHUCKS GUYS https://t.co/t47rgpWvcF — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) May 5, 2020

Advertisement

Pale Waves’ Heather Baron-Gracie will offer up an acoustic rendition of ‘Sex’, while Phoebe Bridgers is due to perform ‘Girls’. Elsewhere, ‘Robbers’ will be covered by Clairo and ‘Milk’ will be played by Beabadoobee.

“MY OWN TRIBUTE CONCERT MY GAWWWWD SHUCKS GUYS,” Healy said of the announcement on Twitter – see that tweet along with the full line-up above.

Meanwhile, the first two episodes of singer’s In Conversation With… podcast arrived earlier today with guests Brian Eno and Stevie Nicks. Also due to appear on upcoming instalments are the likes of Kim Gordon, Bobby Gillespie and Conor Oberst.

Meanwhile, The 1975 are gearing up to release their fourth studio album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ on May 22.

Advertisement

In a five-star review, NME said that the band have crafted “something deep and sprawling and occasionally silly to dig deep into over many listens, during which your favourite track will shift on a daily basis. Something that requires time and attention – something just right for now.”

In other news, The 1975 will continue their current series of listening parties on Friday (May 8) to dissect their second LP, ‘I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’.