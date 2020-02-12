Awards 2020

The 1975 win Best British Band supported by Pizza Express at NME Awards 2020

It's the band's second award of the night

Luke Morgan Britton
The 1975
The 1975 Credit: NME

The 1975 have won Best British Band supported by Pizza Express at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The band – who also won the Innovation Award – beat IDLES, Krept & Konan, Bring Me The Horizon and The Big Moon to pick up the Best British Band accolade.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by subsequent performances from Beabadoobee, Yungblud and AJ Tracey. The 1975 will return to the stage later to close the show with a finale performance.

NME Awards 2020
NME Awards 2020

