The 1975’s Matty Healy shocked by Innovation Award which he passes on to NME Radar winner Beabadoobee at NME Awards 2020

"We genuinely didn't know we were getting this. I don't really know what to say"

Damian Jones

The 1975 have won the Innovation Award at NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after a montage of the band’s previous appearances at the bash, a clearly humbled Matty Healy said upon receiving the award: “We genuinely didn’t know we were getting this. I don’t really know what to say. This is really, really humbling, I don’t know, fucking hell.

“One of my heroes is Brian Eno and he splits art into kind of two categories – cowboys and farmers. Farmers like to cultivate their thing and keep it the same and cowboys like to go out and find new pastures, and I think there are so many wonderfully talented people in this room and I don’t have any advice because I’m really scared and I feel really small but my only advice would be, just be a cowboy. Thank you so much.”

There was then some confusion as Healy walked on to the main stage and he passed on the band’s award on to labelmate Beabadoobee, who won this year’s NME Radar Award.

Healy added: “Am I going over here now? Can you hear me? I didn’t know that was happening I came here to present an award to a young lady who I’m very, very lucky to have a record label which is run by the people over here, and this young lady happens to be the most exciting thing I’ve seen in modern music, so darling, this NME award goes to Beabadoobee.”

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, Beabadoobee. The 1975 will return later on to perform a show-closing set.

