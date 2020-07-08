The 1975 have shared a new video for their track ‘Yeah I Know’ featuring a robot drawing the conscious mind – you can watch it below.

Matty Healy and co. released the artistic video alongside Ben Ditto who has curated an online exhibition of 15 artists responding to tracks from the album. For this video 07 Ai-Da responds to ‘Yeah I Know’.

Ai-Da is the world’s first humanoid AI robot artist and can draw people from life using her robotic hands and eyes. Although she was set to task for this video and asked to sketch out an impression of consciousness.

The YouTube description of the video also added: “Using her AI language model, she’s also written a poem that responds to singer Matty Healy’s lyrics. When he sings a line, her response flashes up on the screen in bright turquoise. ‘Stop the tube/ Kick the head,’ sings Matty.”

The track comes from the Manchester band’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. In a review, NME described the project as “a bold, brave move, and one that might be accused of being cynical had The 1975 not got such form in putting world events into music faster than their peers”.

The video comes a day after the band released a new video for their track ‘Don’t Worry’.

Meanwhile, The 1975 had been due to perform a huge outdoor concert at London’s Finsbury Park this coming Saturday (June 11) in support of ‘Notes…’. However, the show was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and will now take place on July 10, 2021.

Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee were announced as the support acts for the initial date, though it is yet to be confirmed whether they will return for next year’s event.