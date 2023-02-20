The 1975’s Matty Healy and Yungblud appear to come to blows online

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy and Yungblud have traded blows online in recent days, with Healy impersonating Yungblud in a new video.

Last week, Healy received criticism online for his appearance on podcast The Adam Friedland Show.

On the show (via Tone Deaf), Healy discussed how he believes Harry Styles “gets a pass” on criticism over alleged “queer-baiting,” and discussed New York rapper Ice Spice‘s heritage – debating whether she has Hawaiian, Inuit or Chinese heritage and impersonating the accents of those countries and regions.

Advertisement

In a now-viral tweet appearing to reference the podcast, Yungblud wrote: “Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. Welcome to your 30’s I guess.”

love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. welcome to your 30’s i guess … — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 11, 2023

After a week of not responding to the tweet, Healy then shared a video on his Instagram Stories on Sunday (February 19) of Yungblud smoking a cigarette and reading a book on stage, adding: “I feel a bit responsible and i am really sorry.”

In another video, he then appeared to mimic Yungblud’s northern accent and impersonate the singer, saying: “You alright guys, I’m so fuckin’ angry.

“Someone’s blown themselves up in the Ukraine and eh we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the underrated youth fucking generation and that’s what we stand for,” he added, referencing Yungblud’s 2019 EP ‘The Underrated Youth’. The video was shot with a filter that saw the word ’emo’ appear on each of Healy’s cheeks.

Still in the exaggerated voice, he added: “I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… fuck the patriarchy!”

Advertisement

Yungblud has yet to respond to the video. NME has reached out to representatives for The 1975 and Yungblud for comment.

The 1975's Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud in newly shared video. Yungblud recently condemned Healy’s questionable comments about multiple racial and ethnic groups. pic.twitter.com/WRgj7Rjy8w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2023

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Yungblud talked about how he relates differently to the generation of artists including The 1975 and Arctic Monkeys.

“They’re such a different generation to me,” he said. “When they speak, they’re profound now. I don’t want to be profound yet, I want to be on the fucking tarmac, on the ground. I love Matty [Healy] and I love Alex [Turner] but I don’t relate to them as much as I used to. They’re older and it’s all very serious.”

Next month, The 1975 will appear as the musical guests for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

It will mark The 1975’s second appearance on the show, having performed their songs ‘The Sound’ and ‘Love Me’ – from ‘I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It’ – during an episode in 2016. Ortega, meanwhile, will be making her SNL debut.

Also named on SNL’s upcoming musical guest roster is Jack White, who will perform for a fifth time on the show on February 25 while actor Woody Harrelson hosts. The following week (March 4), Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will share the SNL stage with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

The 1975 will appear on SNL in support of their 2022 album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which they’ll bring to London’s Finsbury Park this summer for a huge show featuring Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and American Football.

Last week saw Yungblud kick off his 2023 world arena tour with an ambitious new stage show in Cardiff. The UK leg of the world tour continues in Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield and London. See here for tickets and more information.

Yungblud was also among the figures from the entertainment world to pay tribute to murdered transgender girl, Brianna Ghey.