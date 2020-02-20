The 1975’s Matty Healy bottled out of asking Taylor Swift to collab at the NME Awards

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has joked that he was too scared to ask Taylor Swift for a collaboration at the NME Awards 2020.

Healy, who previously revealed he was keen to work on an acoustic album with Swift, said he wasn’t keen to pitch the idea when Swift made a surprise appearance at O2 Academy Brixton last week.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music, Healy said: “I went over to her. I was like, ‘Taylor, we need to make the record.’ No, I didn’t. She said hello to every single person. Obviously it’s Taylor Swift so everyone was saying hello.

Advertisement

“She was just stood behind me. I mean, I haven’t seen Taylor in years so it was actually a really nice room. But it, unfortunately, wasn’t the time for me to pitch my post-rock Joni Mitchell project to [her].”

Remaining upbeat about the prospect of working with Swift in the future, Healy said: “She’ll do it. She’ll do it. She’s smarter than both of us, mate. She knows what she’s up to.

“I mean, I mean she’s got stuff like ‘Lover’ knocking around as well, which she was already making. We think that she’s going back there. That song’s good.”

The pair first met in 2014, when Taylor attended one of The 1975’s gigs.

Last week’s ceremony saw The 1975 closing things with an epic five-song set, and won the award for Best British Band.

Advertisement

The band – who also won the Innovation Award – beat IDLES, Krept & Konan, Bring Me The Horizon and The Big Moon to pick up the accolade.

Taylor Swift also won Best Solo Act In The World and teamed up with Billy Bragg to hand the Godlike Genius accolade to Taylor Swift.