The 1975’s Matty Healy joins Phoebe Bridgers for Taylor Swift support slot

Phoebe Bridgers opened up Taylor Swift’s second of three shows at Texas’ Nissan Stadium last night (May 6) with The 1975’s Matty Healy joining her on guitar.

Bridgers made her ‘Eras’ tour debut on Friday and once again opened for Swift last night.

Towards the end of her set, Bridgers was joined by her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker to perform their track ‘Cool About It’ as well as Bridgers’ own ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’.

She then introduced her band, including “Mr. Matt Healy” who’d been onstage for the entire set, playing guitar while wearing a skeleton onesie.

Check out fans reaction to the onstage collab below:

MATT HEALY IS GUITAR FOR PHOEBE!! pic.twitter.com/ClIoz2Dabt — May 6 2023 💗💗💗 (he/him) (@karmaisag0d13) May 7, 2023

Matt Healy with phoebe bridgers at #ErasTourNashville pic.twitter.com/bwXWiwKWGD — Cincy Kitty (@southernohioan) May 7, 2023

Matt Healy playing guitar for phoebe Bridgers at @taylorswift13 concert pic.twitter.com/mLyIVbvP21 — Hannah Schneider (@HannahSchneider) May 7, 2023

Not Matt Healy on stage with Phoebe trying to be inconspicuous — samantha (@TheSamEnnaShow) May 7, 2023

wait MATT HEALY IS ON STAGE WITH PHOEBE is that why he’s here or am I a clown — clara (SEEKING PHILLY) (@thenerve2adore) May 7, 2023

Matt Healy with Phoebe Bridgers tonight was INSANE. I know Swiftie Twitter is going wild right now! #TSErasTourNashville #NashvilleTSTheErasTour — Amy Looney (@ALooney_Vol) May 7, 2023

The previous evening, Bridgers and Healy were filmed dancing to ‘Shake It Off’ after Bridgers joined Swift to give their collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut.

Last year, Matty Healy joined Bridgers onstage at London’s Brixton Academy to help perform ‘I Know The End’ after supporting her In Los Angeles with a short acoustic support set in 2021. At the gig, Bridgers joined Healy on stage to perform ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’, her collaboration with The 1975 from their 2020 album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

Phoebe Bridgers returned the favour at the end of last year, appearing midway through The 1975’s gig in Los Angeles to cover their 2012 track ‘Milk’.

Taylor Swift then put in an appearance during the UK leg of The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best Tour’, giving ‘Anti-Hero’ its live debut and covering their iconic track ‘The City’ at London’s O2 Arena.

Later in the set Healy joked about recent gigs that saw him kissing members of the crowd at their request. “I’m not kissing anyone in front of Taylor Swift. In front of the queen? Have some respect,” he said.