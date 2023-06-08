The 1975’s Matty Healy seemingly alludes to Taylor Swift split: “I’m not really online”

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has seemingly addressed his split with popstar Taylor Swift at a show in Vienna, Austria.

Healy alluded to his breakup while taking the stage at a 1975 show this past Monday (June 5). The hinting at the split came hours after TMZ reported that the ‘Shake It Off’ singer was “single” again, after her brief alleged romance with Healy.

After noticing a fan’s sign that read: “You are loved,” Healy thanked the fan and shared to the crowd that he was “not really online” at the moment.

“That was very, very kind of you and I’m sure that it’s alluding to…,” he said, referring to the alleged split. “As you’re aware, I’m not really online at the moment, and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c**t relentlessly. And I’ve not been online.”

“I’ve not been online but what I have been with is my boys” and what if I end it rn pic.twitter.com/wBXlmtv3Gq — esra (@vibessesra) June 5, 2023

He did take the time to point out that though he’s not online, he has been spending time with his friends and band mates. “But what I have been with is with my boys,” he shared.

He ended the brief concert chat by thanking his fans for the heartfelt messages and added: “Honestly as much as I appreciate that, it’s so beautiful, and I thank you, but I don’t need it ‘cause I’ve got them,” referring to the rest of The 1975 (Drummer George Daniel, Guitarist Adam Hann, and Bassist Ross MacDonald).

Reports of Healy and Swift seeing each other began back in May after Swift had Split from Actor Joe Alwyn, her partner of six years.

The pair were spotted together on multiple occasions, with Healy seen at multiple ‘Eras’ shows in the US. The alleged couple even went viral after a photo of them holding hands at a restaurant with Jack Antonoff was posted onto social media.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/3dd8jtQCaR — shelly ⎕ -2 (@malibupetrol) May 31, 2023

At one point, The 1975’s music underwent a 14 per cent rise in streams since the reports of the romance between the two musicians emerged.

As reported by Consequence of Sound, streams of The 1975’s music increased by 14 per cent between May 3-11. Healy also joined Swift’s opening act and longtime friend Phoebe Bridgers on the stage playing guitar at a handful of Swift’s ‘Eras’ shows. Bridgers introduced her band, including “Mr. Matt Healy” who’d been onstage for the entire set, playing guitar while wearing a skeleton onesie.

In other The 1975 news, Healy responded to Noel Gallagher calling him a “slack-jawed fuckwit” at a recent 1975 show in Dublin.

“I love Noel Gallagher… He’s just getting on,” he responded. “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews.”

At that same show, Healy served as the opening act for The 1975 after Caroline Polacheck pulled out last minute due to health reasons.

He perform a solo set, he performed stripped-down renditions of The 1975’s songs, including the live debut of ‘Then Because She Goes’ and ‘Playing On My Mind’, as well as a cover of Colin Hay’s ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You’. He was also joined onstage by one of the band’s touring musicians, Jamie Squire, who played a cover of Leon Russell’s ‘A Song For You’.